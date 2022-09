MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that 2 people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Amity Avenue, said authorities.

FOX 17 was also told that calls about the shooting started coming in around 8:45 pm on Thursday.

It is not yet known if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update when information is readily available.