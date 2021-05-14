Watch
Body of Norton Shores man discovered in Muskegon Lake

Posted at 5:21 PM, May 14, 2021
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officers responded to reports of a water emergency in Muskegon Lake this afternoon when a subject was found unresponsive upon arrival, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

We're told the discovery was made near Channel Avenue and Fulton Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say, adding he was identified as a 69-year-old Norton Shores man.

Officials are currently awaiting an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

