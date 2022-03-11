Blue Lake Township crash involving semi kills 71-year-old Twin Lake man

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 71-year-old Twin Lake man is dead following a crash in Muskegon County Thursday afternoon.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Holton Whitehall Road and Russell Road before 1:30 p.m.

We’re told a semi drove east on Holton Whitehall Road when the driver failed to stop before the intersection, hitting the victim’s Chevy Silverado.

Deputies say the victim was thrown from the vehicle, adding he was pronounced dead shortly after. The sheriff’s office tells us he did not have a seat belt on.

The semi driver has been taken to the Muskegon County Jail while investigations continue, authorities say.

