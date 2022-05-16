Betten Baker Muskegon hosting blood drive on Monday, May 15

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Betten Baker Muskegon will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, May 16.

The drive will be held in the dealership’s Cadillac Showroom from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The drive is being done to benefit the American Red Cross.

There will also be a giveaway for prizes during the drive. The prizes include donations from Fatty Lumpkins, The Cinema Carousel, Betten Baker Muskegon, Coffee Factory, and more. The food truck OVK Low and Slow BBQ will also be at the blood drive.

“Giving blood is a way to engage in the immediate community and help people around us, creating moments of kindness during a time of need does wonders not just for your mental health, but also for an overall sense of positive well-being,” said General Sales Manager Ben Duell.

The Betten Baker Muskegon blood drive will be held on Monday, May 16 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration for the drive can be done on the Red Cross Blood website.

