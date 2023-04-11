Beach Elementary student struck by vehicle

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Beach Elementary student was recently struck by a vehicle.

According to a letter from Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Jason J. Kennedy, the student followed her dog into the roadway, where she was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle was traveling approximately 45 miles per hour.

The student was then airlifted to a hospital, where she is receiving treatment for injuries from the accident.

On Tuesday, staff and emotional support experts from the school district, the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD), and Health West met before school. The district’s crisis response team was activated, and members from the emotional support team were present to support students and staff throughout the day.

Counselors from the emotional support team, the MAISD, and Health West were available to students who were struggling. Additional substitute teachers were secured to float around the building to support staff.

An emotional support dog that serves the school district named Winnie was available for students. Blue, another emotional support dog, was on backup at Shettler Elementary.

Fruitport Community Schools was also in contact with other districts across the county to support the injured student’s siblings in other schools.

The letter from Superintendent Kennedy can be found below:

