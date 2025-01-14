BEACH DAY: Parking passes on sale, 2 for $40 for non-residents at Muskegon City Hall

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Thursday, Jan. 16 is the last day people can take advantage of a special rate for Muskegon's Pere Marquette beach parking.

For non-residents, passes are two for $40, or buy one get one free, until the 16th. Residents get two free passes per household.

“Residents will be able to get their passes later this winter, coming this spring. Those are currently being printed," City Manager Jonathan Seyferth said.

After the 16th, one pass will be $40 for each non-resident.

Lots of folks have stopped by City Hall to take advantage of the deal.

"Why are you buying a beach pass in the middle of January?” FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“You gotta think positive, man; rose-colored glasses is what you gotta think about,” Jim Zook answered.

FOX 17 took a trip to the beach on Tuesday and can confirm it is freezing cold. It is January, after all.

Still, residents had summer on the mind.

“It’s a good value; the prices are going up. So this is a chance to buy those passes at last year’s prices,” Zook said.

Prices did increase for parking passes from $20 to $40, city leaders explained.

“We’ve been hearing from our neighboring communities for quite a while is a desire to see some sort of sale like this, so other folks could get the benefit of getting those passes for less, because our residents get two passes for free,” Seyferth said.

