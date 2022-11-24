Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter

dog
File image
dog
Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 15:33:32-05

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!

Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation.

The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable reactions to receiving the tasty treats, saying Bark Nation prepared a total of 2,212 KONGs.

@poundbuddiesofmuskegon Shelter dogs love Thanksgiving too. #kongsgiving2022 #Barknation #adoptdontshop🐾 #poundbuddiesofmuskegon #shelterdogsoftiktok #muskegonmichigan #westmichigananimalshelter #thanksgiving2022 #kong #dogsoftiktok #adoptme ♬ original sound - Pound Buddies Animal Shelter

“Today we are thankful for organizations like Bark Nation that make sure shelter dogs get to celebrate holidays as well,” the shelter writes.

We’re told 50 volunteers traveled more than 5,000 miles between two states to bring treats to animals at 44 shelters.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered