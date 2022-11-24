WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!

Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation.

The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable reactions to receiving the tasty treats, saying Bark Nation prepared a total of 2,212 KONGs.

“Today we are thankful for organizations like Bark Nation that make sure shelter dogs get to celebrate holidays as well,” the shelter writes.

We’re told 50 volunteers traveled more than 5,000 miles between two states to bring treats to animals at 44 shelters.

