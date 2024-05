MUSKEGON, Mich. — The public is urged to keep away while crews respond to a hazmat leak in Muskegon Tuesday afternoon.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) tells us the incident happened at American Chemical Solutions.

Fire officials say the leak stemmed from the side of a tank.

Residences and businesses within 1,000 feet north of the site have been evacuated, according to MHFD.

