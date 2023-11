FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township intersection has reopened following a crash Friday morning.

The closure impacted Sternberg and Dangl roads, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department (FTPD).

Police say a fuel spill from a tractor trailer complicated cleanup efforts, resulting in delays.

The road reopened to traffic at around 12:20 p.m., according to FTPD.

