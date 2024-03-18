Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Assault suspect shot, killed during home invasion

Muskegon County Sheriff vehicle file photo
file photo
Muskegon County Sheriff vehicle file photo
Posted at 8:27 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 08:27:32-04

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A homeowner fatally shot an intruder Monday morning after they assaulted a tenant in an attached apartment, then tried to get into the house.

The 38-year-old man was reportedly banging on the window at the home on Chatterson Rd, north of Apple Ave just before 2 a.m.

Muskegon County Deputies say he then broke into an apartment attached to the home and assaulted a person inside before trying to get into the main house.

The homeowner shot the suspect, who died of their injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book