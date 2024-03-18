Assault suspect shot, killed during home invasion

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A homeowner fatally shot an intruder Monday morning after they assaulted a tenant in an attached apartment, then tried to get into the house.

The 38-year-old man was reportedly banging on the window at the home on Chatterson Rd, north of Apple Ave just before 2 a.m.

Muskegon County Deputies say he then broke into an apartment attached to the home and assaulted a person inside before trying to get into the main house.

The homeowner shot the suspect, who died of their injuries.