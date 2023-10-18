Army veteran dies of burns from Muskegon garage fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man who was injured in a Muskegon fire over the weekend has died.

The fire happened on the night of Saturday, Oct. 14 in the 2100 block of Bourdon, according to the Muskegon Fire Department (MFD).

We’re told the fire broke out inside a garage.

Fire officials say 28-year-old Jace Baker died of his injuries a day later after being hospitalized with burns covering 95% of his body. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. MFD says the fire likely started as an accident.

