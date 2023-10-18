Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Army veteran dies of burns from Muskegon garage fire

Jace Baker
Sytsema Funeral &amp; Creation Services
Jace Baker
Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 10:16:48-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man who was injured in a Muskegon fire over the weekend has died.

The fire happened on the night of Saturday, Oct. 14 in the 2100 block of Bourdon, according to the Muskegon Fire Department (MFD).

We’re told the fire broke out inside a garage.

Fire officials say 28-year-old Jace Baker died of his injuries a day later after being hospitalized with burns covering 95% of his body. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. MFD says the fire likely started as an accident.

READ MORE: 28-year-old man injured after garage fire in Muskegon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book