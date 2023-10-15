28-year-old man injured after garage fire in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 28-year-old man was injured after a garage fire in Muskegon on Saturday. The fire occurred in the 2100 block of Bourbon in the Lakeside neighborhood at about 10:53 p.m.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, when Muskegon Fire Department units arrived at the scene, they found the interior of a detached garage on fire.

The 28-year-old man was in the garage when the fire occurred. However, he was able to exit the garage before firefighters arrived.

The man sustained burns to 95% of his body.

The victim was then taken to Trinity Health (Mercy) Hospital. He was stabilized and was then flown to a Corewell Health hospital in Grand Rapids for further treatment.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Muskegon Fire Department or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube