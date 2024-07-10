Armed assault suspect killed by police in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is dead, a woman is in the hospital, and multiple police officers are on leave following a deadly shooting by police Wednesday morning.

Muskegon police say officers were called to Howden Street and Holbrook Avenue just after 4 a.m. on June 10. A 20-year-old man armed with a knife was acting erratically. Police say the man was not following commands by the officers.

The man ran to a nearby home, then attacked a woman, police say. That assault prompted the officers to open fire, killing the suspect.

The woman was taken to the hospital for multiple injuries. She is expected to survive.

The Muskegon Police Department says the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave. Michigan State Police is on scene to investigate the use of deadly force.

