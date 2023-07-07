Air show returns to Muskegon for first time in 17 years

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An air show is coming back to Muskegon for the first time in 17 years this Saturday and Sunday.

The interactive show, Wings Over Muskegon is set to take place at the county airport featuring various planes used in the military.

Around two dozen planes will be present at the Muskegon County Airport for the air show this weekend.



Happy Friday from Muskegon County Airport! ✈️ We’re *LIVE* all morning ahead of the Wings Over Muskegon Air Show which will feature planes dating back to World War II and aircraft used current day. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/MwbMgsm5aB — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) July 7, 2023

Attendees will be able to see everything from World War II-era planes to aircraft used current day.

The interactive show is being produced by the Yankee Air Museum in conjunction with the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, F3 Airport.

Attendees will see pilots perform, while also getting an up-close look at various planes used for military purposes.

For the very first time in air show history in Muskegon, a female military demonstration pilot will perform.

"I grew up, you know, going to air shows every so often with my dad being in the Army," said Captain Lindsay "MAD" Johnson, a Commander and Pilot with the A-10 Demonstration Team. "He's a pilot himself, like on the civilian side. I just distinctly remember being able to see a female pilot fly, and kind of that was my moment where I realized, ‘Hey, this is something that I could do’. On our day-to-day jobs in the military, we kind of take the inspiring piece for granted a little bit. You know, you are in the grind everyday and you don’t necessarily see the people you may be inspiring, but these opportunities to be able to come to air shows are a really big deal, and oftentimes for me pretty emotional to be able to see, no kidding, kids who will walk up to you and ask for your autograph and ask how we got to this moment in your career," said Captain "MAD" Johnson.

Captain "MAD" Johnson is part of the A-10 Demonstration Team as a commander and pilot.

"It’s great to show everybody the A-10 and its capabilities, but what’s really awesome and you can see it in the background is some of the guys working on the airplane and showing that I couldn’t do what I do if it wasn’t for them. We are a team of 12, and everybody has a really important role in that job," said Captain "MAD" Johnson.

The Yankee Air Museum is also offering air adventures for any attendees interested in taking to the sky on some of the museum's historic aircraft: the B17, B25, C-47 and Huey Helicopter.

