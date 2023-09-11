AG Nessel highlights $338M opioid settlement in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel stopped by Muskegon on Monday to go over the $338 million opioid settlement.

The settlement comes from a lawsuit against Walgreens over claims the company violated the Drug Dealer Liability Act. The national settlement was reached in June.

“We did really well; we came away with $338 million, just from that one lawsuit, which is about twice as much as the other states got that didn't go to court,” says Nessel. “There's a three-prong approach: the population of that area, the number of pills that were distributed to that particular area, and third, and very sadly, the number of overdoses for that particular subdivision. So that was the equation.”

The money will be distributed throughout Michigan over the next 18 years.

Nearly 300 government entities qualify to receive part of the settlement.

The deadline to apply was previously Sept. 6 but has since been extended to Sept. 20.

Send an email to AG-OpioidLitigation@michigan.gov to apply.

