After 10+ years off, City of Muskegon Heights working to restore streetlights to main street

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. — The street lights down Peck and Broadway in Muskegon Heights have been out for a while.

“They haven’t been on, from what I’m told, for at least 10-15 years,” City Manager Troy Bell said.

The city is hoping to change that.

“We’ve applied for a grant from the community foundation,” Bell said.

The total cost of the job is about $27,000 to fix the 64 street lights.

“Whether it’s the wiring, the fixture, the bulbs,” Bell said.

The project is part of the advice the city was given by a consultant. The consultant is paid for by a state grant, which the city is using to create a vision for Muskegon Heights using community input, according to the city manager.

Bell hopes to have the lights up within the next 30 days. While it might seem like a small step, Troy says it's an essential one to restore the city's downtown into a community space.

“These are the types of things that are prioritized in our community. We need public spaces. Especially coming back from COVID,” Bell said.