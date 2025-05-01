Adelaide Pointe opens new marina, other amenities along Muskegon's shoreline

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Developers are bringing new amenities to a major waterfront project on Muskegon's shoreline as the development enters its second season.

Ryan Leestma founded Adelaide Pointe with his wife Emily when they bought 30 acres of former industrial property on the Muskegon Lake shoreline.

Construction crews broke ground two years ago with the goal of making Adelaide Pointe the "number one destination on the Great Lakes" in terms of marine recreation.

"We thought, you know, somebody has to do something big and bold and audacious in Muskegon so it can be a destination and so even though we've never done a development before um we thought, you know what we think we can figure this out," Leestma admitted.

The Pointe is now in it's second season, and while they didn't get everything completed quite yet, many amenities opened for business May 1.

"Our brand new ship store [is] the only ship sotre on the water front within a couple 100 miles in both directions we got a brand new marina pool. It's the biggest marina pool out there," Leestma said.

Construction crews reconnected the Lakeshore Trail, added a public fishing pier, and work on the new 55-unit condo building is almost completed, with 20 spots already claimed.

"We've got boat rentals, we've got Freedom Boat Club. I mean we have so many things here that there's just nothing like it in Michigan," Leestma touted.

Adelaide Pointe also includes a restaurant and bar as well as Adelaide Events, a space available to rent out for weddings and private parites.

"We're super, super, super excited about finally bringing the full vision of Adelaide Pointe forward to the market and to the public," Leestma said.

Crews are now putting on the finishing touches and hope to have people moving into the condos in the next couple of months.

They'll kick off the summer season at the marina with the Muskegon Boat Life Adelaide Pointe Boat Show on May 16.

