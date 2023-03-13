Watch Now
Suspect in custody after vehicle crash and search in Muskegon County

Posted at 1:24 AM, Mar 13, 2023
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — A suspect is in custody following a large search in Muskegon County early Monday.

Dispatch officials say calls came in around midnight, after a suspect was spotted, and later crashed a vehicle.

A search effort was centered in the area of Heights Ravenna Road and Barnes Road in Sullivan Township. A number of agencies were involved.

Dispatch officials confirm the suspect was taken into custody around 1:20am Monday.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, officials cannot confirm the identity or any further information regarding the suspect.

This is a developing story, FOX 17 will pass along more information as it becomes available.

