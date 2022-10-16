'A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad)' to be performed at Muskegon Community College October 27-30

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College has announced that the musical A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) will be performed October 27-30. The performances will be held at the Overbrook Theater on the college’s main campus (221 South Quarterline Road).

The goal of the play is to raise awareness about depression and suicide prevention.

A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) follows Sally (Rikki Ridout), who is described as a happy person and almost never cries. However, she has an illness that makes her feel like she isn’t the person she wants to be. She also tries to hide it and doesn’t want anybody else to know.

The play will also star Tom Bitson and Cequoia Davis. Chris Towers will be the accompanist for the performance.

Muskegon Community College’s performance was directed by Sheila Kulp Wahamaki. Annmarie Santos and Alison Mastee were the assistant directors. Nicholas Palmer was the musical director. Andrew Patton, Susan Eyler, and Les Rorick were the designers.

The play was written by John Brittain. The original music was written by Matthew Floyd Jones.

After the performance, there will be a talkback led by Muskegon Community College counselors, along with the cast.

“This play is a great springboard for discussions about mental illness,” said Wahamaki. “As Tash, a character in the show, says to Sally, ‘Don’t keep it a secret. Everyone pretends like it didn’t happen to them. Talking’s the only way to let someone else know they’re not the only one. You deserve to get better,’ and so do we all. So, let’s talk.”

A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) will be performed October 27-30. Tickets can be purchased on Ludus' website.

