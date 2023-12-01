'A little levity to the work': Muskegon Co. Prosecutor invites public to tour holiday door displays

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is currently dripping in holiday spirit. The typically drab space on the fifth floor of the courthouse has been spruced up in the name of an annual door decorating contest.

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson started the contest when he took office a little over a decade ago.

While COVID forced them to skip a few years, they are reinstating the creative endeavor in full force this year.

“Obviously, we deal with a lot of serious things, a lot of serious matters, and this is a way to kind of bring a little levity to the work we do on a day-in and day-out basis,” Hilson told FOX 17 on Friday.

“Sometimes when you unlock people's creative juices, you get stuff like this, and it's fantastic.”

The office chose a theme of classic Christmas movies for 2023.

This year they are trying a few things differently.

For one, they are collecting food that will later be donated to Muskegon County food pantries.

"Every vote that we get will be a food item being donated by the office to a local food pantry,” Hilson explained.

They plan on donating a lot of food, as this will also be the first year they invite the public in to vote on their door decorations.

“Whether you're coming to the courthouse or you're not, please stop on by... the door is open, you'll have a guided tour.“

Anyone can come through their office, and cast a vote for their favorite.

The top three staffers will be awarded prizes after voting ends on December 20.

“It would not surprise me, as people walk through if they're not introduced to the the creator of the door with some persuasive arguments as to why their door is the best,” Hilson said Friday.

They are a prosecutor's office comfortable with displaying some humanity.

Some of the Magical Doors in the Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Doors Decorated for the Holidays at the Muskegon Co. Prosecutor's Office Scripps

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube