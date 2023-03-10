83-year-old hospitalized after multiple crews respond to Muskegon fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An 83-year-old man was hospitalized after a house fire in Muskegon early Friday morning.

The Muskegon Fire Department (MFD) says the fire broke out near the intersection at Laketown Avenue and Wood Street before 5:30 a.m.

We’re told crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

The man was found on a bed inside the living room, whom firefighters transported out of the house.

MFD says the man was assessed before he was taken to a local hospital.

Three other people vacated the building without incurring any injuries, fire officials say.

We’re told firefighters from Muskegon Heights, Muskegon Township and Norton Shores were called in to assist with responding to the fire, which was contained in under 50 minutes.

One firefighter was dealt non-life-threatening injuries, according to MFD.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube