8-year-old Muskegon boy mows lawns, even on Labor Day

MUSKEGON, Mich. — 8-year-old JR Atcherhoff mowed his 47th lawn on Labor Day.

The kid clearly doesn't know how to take a day off. Even on a holiday, he spent the better part of his morning cutting the grass for people in Muskegon County who could use an extra hand, like elderly folks and veterans.

JR's goal is 50 lawns. Once he reaches that, he gets a visit from the person who runs The Fifty Yard Challenge and a new lawnmower.

Right now, JR's using his grandmother's riding mower. He started out with a push mower with no self-propel...so he fully appreciates the riding mower.

On lawn 47, JR is back in school. He spent less time on the lake this summer than usual because he was working cutting lawns. It's something he and his father have bonded over. His 5-year-old little sister can't wait until she's old enough to participate.

