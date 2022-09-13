74-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning.

The Muskegon Township Police Department says the crash happened near Morningside Street on Apple Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

We’re told the man tried to cross Apple Avenue when he was hit by a westbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.

The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries and is cooperating with authorities.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

