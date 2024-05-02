69-year-old woman dies in Muskegon house fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon house fire left a 69-year-old woman dead Thursday morning. The fire happened near East Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street.

According the Muskegon Fire Department, they received reports about the fire just before 7 a.m. but were not told that someone was trapped inside. When they arrived, they discovered there was a person trapped.

Crews tried to conduct a rescue operation but the floor collapsed where the 69-year-old woman was located.

The Muskegon Fire Department is working with Michigan State Police to determine what caused the fire.

