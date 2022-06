5 Michigan beaches closed, 1 in Muskegon Co.

LAKEWOOD CLUB, Mich. — Five Michigan beaches are under contamination advisories for bacteria, including one in West Michigan.

Fox Lake Park Beach in Muskegon County closed Friday.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says the Lakewood Club beach shut down due to high levels of bacteria from an unknown source.

The following beaches are also closed due to contamination:

Lake Michigan, Public Shoreline Beach in Schoolcraft County

Lake Michigan, Rogers Park in Schoolcraft County

Lake Michigan, US-2 Sand Dunes Beach in Mackinac County

Lake Superior, Marquette Beach South, Marquette County

It is not clear when Fox Lake Park Beach will reopen.

To stay up to date with EGLE’s red-flagged beaches, check the Beach Guard website.

