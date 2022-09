NORTON SHORES, Mich. — At least 4 people were injured in an assault that unfolded in Norton Shores, officials say.

On Tuesday, around 6:30, the assault happened at a residence on East Broadway Avenue, according to the Muskegon County Dispatch.

One person is in custody.

At this time, there is no information available about extent of injuries or events leading up to the assault.

