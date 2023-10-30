Watch Now
38-year-old woman injured after shooting in Muskegon Heights

Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 30, 2023
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 38-year-old woman was found injured with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Howard Street at about 2:50 p.m.

According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department, Muskegon Central Disspatch received calls of several shots being fired, with one caller saying that someone was shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the injured woman, who is a resident of Muskegon Heights.

The woman was taken to Trinity Health. Her medical condition is unknown as this time.

The case is currently being investigated by the Muskegon Heights Detective Bureau. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department at (231) 733-8900 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at (231) 722-3751.

