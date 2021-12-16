3 students face charges in connection with threat to Fruitport Community Schools

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Three students have had charges sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with a threat made toward Fruitport Community Schools.

Superintendent Jason Kennedy told Fox 17 the three students aren’t currently in school and the investigation into the threats continues with local, state and federal law enforcement.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the Board of Education could recommend expelling the three students.

Officials are also looking into additional leads, Kennedy said, and intend to hold every student accountable for threats made against students, staff and the community.

The district is providing professional development, reviewing emergency operations procedures to make sure school can resume safely and providing mental health support for staff who are struggling.

“One of the things that I would urge parents to do is to have conversations with their children about the importance of threatening types of behaviors,” Kennedy said. “Any student who makes a threat against a school district will be held accountable. Charges will be issued by the prosecutor's office and if it's a student, there will be significant discipline that students will face for this type of behavior.”

