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26-year-old man faces open murder charge in deadly Muskegon shooting

Dominic Pearcy FS.png
City of Muskegon Police Department
An undated photo of Dominic Pearcy.
Dominic Pearcy FS.png
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MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 26-year-old man faces an open murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in a Muskegon neighborhood.

Online court records show Dominic Pearcy was arraigned Monday, with bond set at $500,000. Muskegon police told FOX 17 that officers caught Pearcy near Jackson, Michigan.

The shooting happened on McIlwraith Street. The 28-year-old victim's name has not been released.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Currently, police say there is nothing to indicate an altercation occurred before the incident.

"The Muskegon Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and friends, as well as to all those affected by this tragic incident," the department said in a statement.

Pearcy is due back in court in May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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