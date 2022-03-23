25-year-old man shot and killed in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON CO., Mich. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Muskegon County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 251 Braeburn in the Apple Carr Village Trailer Park in Egelston Township. It happened a little after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived , they found that the 25-year-old man had been shot several times. He died at the scene.

Deputies report this is a homicide investigation but have not released any information about a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Michigan State Police, Muskegon Township Police, Egelston Township Fire Department, and Pro-Med Ambulance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Sheriff's Office at 231-724-6259 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

