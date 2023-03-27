21-year-old woman dies in Laketon Township crash

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Laketon Township Friday afternoon.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the crash happened before 1 p.m. at Whitehall and River roads.

We’re told a Chevrolet Trailblazer drove south when it failed to stop for a red light. As a result, it was hit by a westbound Nissan Frontier.

Deputies say Amber Prause, the Chevy’s passenger, died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

MCSO credits Muskegon Township Police & Fire, Michigan State Police and White Lake Ambulance for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube