2 Wyoming residents killed in Fruitport Twp. motorcycle crash

Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 20, 2023
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 20, 2023

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Wyoming residents have died of injuries sustained in a Fruitport Township crash.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says both victims drove west on Heights Ravenna Road near Mill Iron Road on a motorcycle when an eastbound vehicle turned left and crossed their path.

We’re told the motorcycle did not have time to brake and wound up hitting the car.

The motorcyclist and passenger were both pronounced dead at a Muskegon hospital, deputies say. They have since been identified as Robert Boot Jr. and Carol Boot.

MCSO credits Trinity EMS and the Fruitport Fire Department for their assistance.

