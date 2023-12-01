Watch Now
2 women sought after cash, credit cards stolen from Muskegon County assisted living center

Christian Care Assisted Living
Posted at 4:31 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County assisted living center is requesting the public’s help in identifying two women they say were involved in a scam robbing them of cash and credit cards earlier this week.

Christian Care Assisted Living says the women asked to be given a tour on Wednesday. One of them reportedly wanted to stay behind in the lobby while an employee showed the other woman around.

We’re told the woman with the white handbag rifled through the building’s office space and pilfered business and personal credit cards, along with an undisclosed amount of money.

Staff members say the Fruitport Township Police Department (FTPD) confirmed the women had their credit cards and made numerous transactions valued at more than $5,000.

Those who know the women’s identities are asked to notify Christian Care Assisted Living through Facebook messenger or dgill@christiancareliving.org or connect with FTPD.

