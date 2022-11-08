2 seriously injured in Muskegon head-on crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Muskegon Monday morning.

The Muskegon Police Department says the crash happened near Getty Street and Access Highway before 7 a.m.

We’re told the crash resulted in the closure of Getty Street from Access Highway to Leonard Avenue while investigations took place.

The drivers were in stable condition at last check, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

