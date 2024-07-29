2 men arraigned for death of Muskegon Heights man, bonds denied

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Three weeks after the body of Michael Farmer was found in Muskegon Heights, two men have been officially charged in his murder.

The pair arraigned Monday morning at the courthouse in Muskegon.

Michael Farmer, 63, was first reported missing back on July 1, last seen on Jarman Street.

His body was discovered a week later on July 8 inside his own vehicle, parked not far from where he was last seen.

Two men were taken into police custody: 41-year-old Leland Snyder and 36-year old Robert Reed.

The pair were both arraigned Monday on charges of open murder, both designated by prosecutors as habitual offenders.

Snyder had previous convictions for carjacking, bank robbery and obstructing police. Reed had two: resisting or obstructing, and a 2020 conviction for attempting to interfere with electronic communications.

Michael Farmer’s daughter told FOX 17 in a recent interview that her father was always there for them, describing the father of four and grandfather of seven as a laid-back, loving man.

“My whole family is still in... We can’t believe it. Why would someone want to do that to him?” La Shanda Farmer told FOX 17. “It didn’t matter if I called him or he called me. He would always say ‘I love you,’ always.”

Muskegon 'He would always say I love you': Daughter remembers murdered father Julie Dunmire

Both Snyder and Reed had their bonds denied, meaning they will stay behind bars until their next court appearances.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube