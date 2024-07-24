2 men charged with murder in connection to disappearance of Michael Farmer

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In a press release, the Muskegon Police Department says that arrests have been made in connection to the death of 63-year-old Michael Farmer of Muskegon Heights.

Muskegon Heights resident Robert Reed, 36, and Leland Snyder, 41, from Muskegon are in custody and charged with open murder.

Michael Farmer was first reported missing on July 1 from the 2000 block of Jarman Street in Muskegon Heights.

Farmer's body was found on July 8 in the 900 block of Fleming in his vehicle.

Muskegon PD says the investigation was multi-jurisdictional. Departments involved include: Muskegon Police Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Crime Lab, and the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

The investigation determined that the homicide occurred on Jarman Street, police said.

The police department extended their sympathy to those involved in the tragedy.

