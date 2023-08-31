2 in custody in connection to deadly shooting of Muskegon woman

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Muskegon that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

Early Monday morning, police say officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 600 block of Catherine Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Destiny Villas had been shot and killed.

The Muskegon Police Department announced on Thursday that a 17-year-old Muskegon Heights man and a 21-year-old Muskegon Heights man were in custody on charges related to the shooting.

Their names and charges have not yet been released.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with knowledge related to the shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

