Muskegon woman dies in overnight shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A homicide investigation has launched after a woman was found shot and killed in Muskegon early Monday morning.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they arrived in the 600 block of Catherine Avenue at around midnight to discover the 24-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the chest.

She reportedly died at the scene.

Authorities extend their condolences to the victim’s family.

MPD says the shooting was not likely to have been a random act of violence.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators by calling 231-724-6750. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

