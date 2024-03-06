2 hurt in Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Two people are hurt after being shot in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Temple Street at around 4:30 p.m. after a woman called and summoned an ambulance without explaining what happened, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD).

Someone at the scene reportedly told officers a 36-year-old man was inside a nearby home with a gunshot wound. Shortly after, they were informed a 19-year-old man had also been shot. Both injuries are believed to have stemmed from the same shooting.

Both victims are expected to survive.

MHPD credits Michigan State Police, the Muskegon Heights Fire Department, EMS and police departments from Norton Shores and Roosevelt Park for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 231-733-8900. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube