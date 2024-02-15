2 hurt after parked car in Muskegon hit with gunfire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are hurt after someone shot at their car in Muskegon Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Glen Oaks Drive at roughly 10 p.m., according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told a 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were inside a parked vehicle when it was shot.

MPD says both occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube