MUSKEGON, Mich. — Changes are coming along Apple Avenue in Muskegon that are years in the making. An upcoming project to replace lead lines is starting in a few months, and that's only the beginning.

“The project is going to happen over two years,” Dan Vanderheide, director of Public Works, said.

A major artery, Apple Avenue from US-31 to downtown Muskegon is getting some major upgrades.

“It will be a good thing, but in the meantime, it’s going to slow business down,” Mary Workman, manager at Dibs on Resale, said.

Mary runs Dibs on Resale on Apple Avenue, and is already nervous for how construction will impact business.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do this, in chunks or, you know, how long it’s going to take,” she said.

2 FOR 2: Apple Avenue in Muskegon undergoing 2 projects in 2 years

The project won't start until the weather warms a bit. The city says maybe in early April. It'll take a few months to complete. The first phase of the two-year project is replacing lead service lines, which is the city of Muskegon's project.

“Typically a lane closure, things like that. We will not have to close the road entirely for the lead service line replacement work,” Vanderheide said.

The lead service line replacement work begins in spring 2025. In 2026, Apple Avenue along the same stretch from US-31 to downtown will undergo an MDOT project.

“Including potentially lane reductions and changing utilities and traffic lights and all sorts of things like that,” Vanderheide said.

When MDOT does the work in 2026, Apple Avenue will close entirely, Dan Vanderheide told FOX 17.

MDOT is holding a community meeting regarding the 2026 project on Apple Avenue on Feb. 24 at Muskegon City Hall. People are invited to come ask questions and learn about the project. MDOT staff will be there. The meeting is from 4–5:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube