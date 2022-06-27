2 arrested after shooting leaves Muskegon man dead

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Muskegon early Monday morning.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) tells us the shooting happened near Houston Avenue and Jefferson Street before 1:15 a.m.

We’re told the Muskegon resident was found dead upon officers’ arrival. A second victim, described as an 18-year-old male, had also been shot, authorities say. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to MPD.

Following a car chase, state troopers and county deputies arrested a 33-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Ludington, police explain. MPD says they were both taken to the Muskegon County Jail on a number of charges in connection to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are asked to call police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

