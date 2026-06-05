17-year-old killed in Fruitland Township crash, 2 injured

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old driver and injured two more. Deputies were dispatched Thursday around 6:45 P.M. near the intersection of Whitehall Road and West Michillinda Road.

Investigators say a pickup truck traveling southbound left the roadway and hit an object in the ground. The vehicle's driver, a 17-year-old male, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The two others in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, no other vehicles were involved.

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