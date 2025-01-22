13 vehicle pile-up shuts down US-31 south in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A freeway in Muskegon County is closed down after a multi-vehicle pile-up during heavy snow.

US-31 south is blocked after the interchange with M-120 in Muskegon Township. At least 13 vehicles are involved in crashes in the riverflats area where the freeway crosses the Muskegon River.

At least one person is injured, according to Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar. He says officers are focused on trying to slow other vehicles on the freeway down to prevent more crashes on US-31.

The first crashes happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

