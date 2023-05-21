1 dead in highway crash, car fire near Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Mich. — One person passed away on Sunday afternoon after a car crash and fire on US-31.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers, just before 3:00 p.m., one car veered off the highway near Russell Road and crashed into a tree.

The car burst into flames, MSP says.

Other drivers tried to help, officials say, but couldn't get the driver out.

"Despite heroic efforts by other motorists, the driver was unable to be removed from the vehicle and was declared deceased on scene," MSP wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Roads were shut down while officials worked.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube