FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in a Sunday morning crash in Fruitport Township that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Fruitport Township police responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of S. Sheridan Road and Airline Highway, according to a news release Monday.

The driver, Ethan Burns of Roosevelt Park, died at the scene.

Two 18-year-old passengers from Muskegon were transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.