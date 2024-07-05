OFFICIALS: beachgoers rescue two from Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — City of Muskegon Fire confirmed to FOX 17 a water emergency Friday afternoon at Pere Marquette Park.

We're told, around 4:30 p.m., Muskegon County 911 received reports of a swimmer calling out for help. An official with the fire department said a juvenile woman and an adult man were pulled from the water by other beachgoers.

Pere Marquette Park Rescue (1)

Once that happened, the Coast Guard and Muskegon County Sheriff Dive Team, which were initially en route in case of a rescue, were quickly called off.

The fire department official could not offer an update on the condition of the two people, but witnesses told FOX 17 it appeared one was unconscious when they were taken away by ambulance.

Pere Marquette Park Rescue (5)

City of Muskegon Fire, City of Muskegon Police and City of Muskegon Marine Unit were all on scene to assist.

The details that led to this incident are still unclear. This is a developing story, so stick with FOX 17 for updates.

