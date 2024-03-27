Muskegon Community College, Grand Haven HS address threats

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two West Michigan schools — Muskegon Community College (MCC) and Grand Haven High School — spent Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon addressing separate threats, both of which have been reported and investigated.

According to MCC President Dr. John Selmon, the school learned about a threat on social media late Tuesday night. He said it was not directed at the college but wanted to make sure students and staff felt safe.

President Selmon sent out a statement to FOX 17 Wednesday afternoon that read:

“Safety and security are our highest priorities at Muskegon Community College. That’s why, today, out of an abundance of caution, we canceled all face-to-face classes at all facilities. We plan to reopen all buildings tomorrow as local police have assured us that there is no imminent threat to our students and employees.”

That was on top of the written statement sent out to students and employees Wednesday morning:

"Late last night there was a threat posted to social media from an individual. While the threat was not a direct threat to the college, we closed our main campus, the Sturrus Technology Center, and the MCC Ottawa Center for today. All face-to-face classes at all locations have been canceled.



"Police were notified and they confirmed they had received a report and had responded. An officer from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office communicated to us that there was no longer an immediate threat.



"MCC administration and crisis prevention teams are meeting this morning to debrief and determine plans to reopen the college.



"Thank you to all for communicating your concerns to the college. Our priority at this time is the safety of our students and employees."

FOX 17 did reach out to the Muskegon Department of Public Safety to learn more about the nature of the threat but they told us they wouldn't be commenting at this time.

Meantime, Grand Haven High School had its own issue to address.

A parent forwarded FOX 17 the email Principal Tracy sent out Tuesday night about a concerning rumor that came to their attention after school that day.

The threat was reported to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Here's a screenshot of the email:

Grand Haven High School

FOX 17 tried reaching out to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to find out what the rumor was and who it might have come from. We have yet to hear back.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube