Motorcyclist arrested after crash near Holland State Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist from Kalamazoo was arrested following a crash in Ottawa County near Holland State Park.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office saw a group of motorcyclists leaving Holland State Park on Ottawa Beach Road at a high rate of speed.

When they attempted to pull over the motorcyclists, they fled at a higher rate of speed.

Following behind the initial group of motorcyclists was a single motorcyclist who came up right behind a patrol car.

The driver of that motorcycle, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man, lost control when trying to pass the patrol car while both vehicles were rounding a curve and crashed.

That driver was wearing a helmet and suffered minor injuries.

He was sent to a local hospital for treatment before being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on several charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (616-738-4000) or Silent Observer (877-88-SILENT).