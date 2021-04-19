Watch
Momentum Center in Grand Haven to celebrate 4th anniversary

Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 16:11:37-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Avenue in Grand Haven, is celebrating its fourth anniversary on April 20.

There will be an event between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Momentum Café with COVID safety protocols in place.

The center has helped improve the lives of many people, groups, and organizations by offering resources like free dinner & movie nights, support groups, and discussions on mental illness and substance-use disorder.

For more information, visit their website.

